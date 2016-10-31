On this edition of “Straight Talk”: XWE Wrestling joined DC in the studio, to promote Sunday’s event, “Haunted Havoc.”

In the second hours: On “Bourbon & Cigars”, the US government is pursuing home distillers, to collect taxes and keep its thumb on freedom loving Americans. Whiskey Rebellion II, anyone? Also, a review of the CAO Brasilia box press cigar.

On “The Last Word”: Seven members of the Malhuer Wildlife Refuge protest were acquitted of charges today, and State-worshiping leftists are calling for the murder of the jurors. Scratch a liberal, find a totalitarian. Also, the FBI re-opened the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s e-mails, after recovering evidence from Anthony Weiner’s computer. DC hopes it wasn’t DNA evidence.