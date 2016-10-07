On this edition of “Straight Talk”: Hurricane Matthew hit Haiti hard, and is bearing down on Florida. Waffle House restaurants will stay open during the storm.

On “Bourbon & Cigars”: Classic horror movies for Hallowe’en, smoking hams on your Green Mountain Grill, a smoked ham and bean recipe, and tasty $5 cigars from the Dominican Republic.

In the second hour: A PhD candidate wrote her dissertation on the idea that science is inherently sexist and racist, because it is based on objective facts and the scientific method does not allow feeeeelings to win out over facts. Also Rachel Dolezal, the white woman who goes out in blackface for her own minstrel show, will be the keynote speaker at an NAACP observance honoring Martin Luther King. If that’s not confusing enough, she continues to “self-identify” as a black woman, which has helped neutralize the racist Social Justice Warriors in the same way trannies have neutralized feminism.

On “The Last Word”: Playing Monopoly with “real” money. The Obama Depression is in its seventh year, wages are stagnant, the dollar buys less then it ever has, and the two leading candidates for President are fighting over who can ruin our economy faster. Withdraw the consent of the governed!