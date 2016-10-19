On this edition of “Straight Talk”: Welcome to America, where the ruling class is above the law, while the same elites use the law to control the “little people”. Meanwhile, Emperor Three Putt pines for a Ministry of Truth to control that pesky free press.

On “Man to Man- the Manly Advice Column”: In response to a request by a female listener, DC discussed dating after 40, sex, and self-ownership.

In the last half hour: The dollar continues to shrink in value, the national debt continues to grow, and the signs point to a cliff just ahead; but politicians and media deny we are rocketing over the edge and the only way out is to crash.