On this edition of “Straight Talk”: Advanced voting began Monday. DC discussed the ballot, and recommended throwing the rascals out.

Australian scientists identified antibacterial compounds in Tasmanian devil milk. DC wondered which junior research assistant was tasked with milking the Tasmanian devils.

In the second hour: What does it mean to be “conservative”? And, so called “fact checkers” like Snopes and Politifacts proclaim themselves to be arbiters of Truth, but each is easily exposed as a partisan propaganda operation. Don’t trust any so-called “fact checker”; do your own research and form your own opinions.