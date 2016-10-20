On this “Firing Line” edition of “Straight Talk”: A man in Overland Park attacked a lawfully armed man, stole his gun, and shot him. On “Survive”, DC discussed handgun retention.

On “Guns & Gear”: Some police officers and armed citizens choose to carry a backup gun. We examined the “New York reload”, and considered it as a viable option for the armed citizen. Also, a shooting drill DC calls “A Face in the Crowd”, preparing the shooter for a confrontation in a crowded public place.

In the second hour: The armed citizen and hotels, a California man tried to assassinate two police officers in a Starbucks, and a “mutiny” on a fishing boat results in the arrest of an armed drunk felon.