On this episode of “Straight Talk”: The latest Gallup Poll shows gun control is more unpopular than at any point in the last 20 years; while 16 anti-gun organizations endorsed Hillary Clinton for president. Meanwhile, gun and ammunition buyers are beating the rush before Election Day.

On “Guns & Gear”: DC reported on new handguns from Walther, Remington, and Llama.

In the second hour: Have you ever lost a friend over guns? Relationships between People of the Gun and hoplophobes are difficult at best.

On “Stories of Armed Self Defense”: An Arizona TV station reported “Authorities found two bear cubs after a deer hunter fatally shot a bear with a handgun when it charged him”. The report failed to say where the bear got the handgun. That’s what happens when dyslexics try to exercise their Second Amendment rights- they keep an armed bear.