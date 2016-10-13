Survive: Don’t Chase the Bad Guy/Guns & Gear: Two from Ruger/Special Feature: Suicide (10/12)

On this edition of “Straight Talk”: On “Survive”, we reported on a man who was shot by police as he chased a man who had just robbed him at gunpoint. The “Survive” lesson: Don’t chase the bad guy!

On “Guns & Gear”: Ruger introduced their next generation .380 pistol, the LCP II; and an in-depth review of the new American Compact Pistol.

In the second hour: In response to a listener’s special request, DC and callers discussed suicide. If you listen to only on segment this year, make it this one.