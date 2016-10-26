On this edition of “Straight Talk”: Donald Trump said that the electoral process is “rigged”, and Libertarians all over the country replied “It took you long enough to figure it out!”

Colin Powell endorsed his third Democrat presidential candidate in a row. It’s probably time for the mainstream media to stop calling him a Republican.

Obamacare premiums are set to increase by an average of 25%, and insurers are leaving the Obamacare marketplace. DC recommended repealing the failed law completely and allowing insurers to sell policies in multiple states.

In the second hour: Dairy farmers were punished by the Federal government for reducing herd sizes and milk production; proving that only the State may now control the markets. In Soviet Amerika, the State milks you!