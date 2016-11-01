On this Hallowe’en edition of “Straight Talk”: We enjoyed the 1938 Mercury Theater on the Air production of “Dracula”, with Orson Welles.

In the second hour- on “Local Focus”, an article in the Salina Post accused Kansans of voting against our “self-interests” by refusing to support higher taxes and larger government. DC discussed the nature of freedom, self-determination, and self-respect; and argued that the article’s authors have no idea what constitutes any one else’s self-interest.

In the last half hour: Pro basketball player Metta World Peace (seriously) was molested by ghosts in an Oklahoma City hotel room, which was probably the most fun anyone has had in Oklahoma City in some time!. It was a ghost story with a Happy Ending!

In the final segment: Whether Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, or Gary Johnson are elected to the White House, America’s national horror story is about to enter its third act.