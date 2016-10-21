On this edition of “Straight Talk”: The last presidential debacle… make that debate… of 2016 is history. DC discussed why both sided could declare victory, examined the issues instead of the personalities, and found both candidates wanting.

In the second hour: Travelers can now bring home unlimited amounts of Cuban cigars and rum for personal use, subject to import duties. The Federal government just created a new underground market, which was to be expected. Also, DC shared a recipe for Chicken Fried Bacon, and loyal listener Mary shared a recipe for a hot drink on a cold night.

On “The Last Word”: the Democrat and Republican presidential candidates seek to rule us, not to serve us. Free yourself from their clutches and LIVE FREE!