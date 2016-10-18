On this edition of “Straight Talk”: Joey Frazier, Libertarian candidate for Kansas House District 71, joined DC and callers in discussing the upcoming election and issues that are important to Kansans, including potential tax hikes on all wage earners and businesses.

Three men were arrested for a terror plot against Muslims in Garden City. DC showed no mercy for people who want to use violence for political ends.

In the last half hour: Lawrence high schools will begin providing condoms to students, in a program sponsored by the county health department and paid for with taxpayer funds. DC opposed the use of taxpayer money for non-essential items, while recognizing the benefits of contraception among teenagers. They’re not condoms, they’re *democratic* condoms!