On this edition of “Straight Talk”: Wendy Shaw from the Boy Scouts of America joined us in the studio, to talk about Scouting and this week’s Sporting Clays tournament.

On “Bourbon & Cigars”: Five tasty bourbons for less then $20, a $100 cigar from Davidoff, and “Cigar dos and dont’s”.

In the second hour: Donald Trump is now advertising himself as America’s newest superhero, with his promise to “protect you”, because he is the only one who can. On “The Last Word”, it’s time to make your moral choice- vote for a despicable human being, vote for a candidate who does not represent your views, or withdraw the consent of the governed. Which will it be?