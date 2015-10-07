“Straight Talk” continued this morning’s “Coffee Talk” discussion of burkas. DC disagreed with Jerry Hinrikus’ view on women who wear burkas in public places- so Jerry called in for a lively discussion. In the second hour, DC discussed the cycle of diagnosing boys with ADHD and placing them on brain-altering medications, which can lead to methamphetamine addiction; all of which supports the State’s so-called “War on Drugs”.
