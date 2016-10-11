The second presidential debate is history; the long-standing love affair between the Clinton’s and Donald Trump is over. Orange Julius Caesar promised to put Felonia von Cankles in a prison orange pantsuit, which earned applause from the audience. DC analyzed the debate, explained why co-candidate Bill Clinton matters, and discussed Hillary’s strategy of using an “unaware and compliant citizenry” to ride her broom into the White House.

On this week’s edition of “Local Focus”: Colorado cannabis has been recovered by law enforcement in 100 Kansas counties, which means Kansans in 100 counties subsidized the state of Colorado instead of “buying locally”. It’s time for the Kansas legislature to admit they lost the War on Drugs, surrender, and reap the financial benefits of retail sales of the product. Legalize liberty!

In the last half hour: Universities, including the University of Kansas, are taking the warm and fuzzy idea of “safe space” to ridiculous extremes.