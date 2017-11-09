Woman reports attempted assault at Kansas dog park

LYON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged attempted assault and asking for help to identify a suspect.

Just after 7 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to the dog park in Emporia for report of a woman who had been accosted, according to a media release. The woman told police a man had been jogging around the park and then approached her. He grabbed her arm and threatened to harm her. The woman said no multiple times and believes her assertive dog prevented the suspect from harming her.

The suspect left the area in a small, red passenger car. The victim took a photo of the vehicle before he drove away.

She described the suspect as African-American in his twenties, muscular build and a short buzz style haircut. He wore a red t-shirt and black jogging pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.