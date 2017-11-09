Suspects go on spending spree with stolen cards

Police are looking for three suspects who went on a spending spree with a 54-year-old Salina woman’s credit cards.

Capt. Paul Forrester said that the victim was not sure how or when the suspects got ahold of the credit cards but she last reported using them at Dillons at around 1 p.m. on Nov. 5. Bank records show that the suspects used the cards at the Salina Walmart, 2900 South Ninth, just before 2 p.m. that same day.

The three suspects were captured on surveillance at WalMart. Capt. Forrester described them as a Hispanic female in her late 40s, a white male between 30 and 40-years-old and a white or Hispanic female in her 20s.

Police say they used two of the victim’s cards to buy three iPads and several gift cards. The total estimated loss was almost $5,000.

Capt. Forrester said that the victim reported the crime Tuesday after receiving a call from her bank.

The case is still under investigation.