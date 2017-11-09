Police seize meth after shot fired in Salina apartment

Salina Police seized over a pound of methamphetamine from a north Salina apartment after receiving a report of shots fired.
Capt. Paul Forrester said that a 35-year-old Wichita woman called police during a violent dispute with a male acquaintance she was staying with. Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Johnstown after the male allegedly pointed a gun at her and fired a round, missing her on purpose.
The suspect fled before police arrived.
Capt. Forrester said that officers executed a search warrant, finding over a pound of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the apartment. A single 9mm shell casing was also found.
Authorities are still looking for the known suspect, described as a 36-year-old white male, approximately 5’6 and 200 pounds.
Comments
Watchful Mom says
I suggest any money found in drug bust/seizures from now til March go as a druggie voluntary donation toward the purchase of a new drug dog. The money skips evidence all together and goes straight to donation!! (Thank you addicts that can’t pull your head outta your…) If there is more than enough, we can aquire 2 dogs!! More dogs, more busts!! Win-win!!
Scorpion says
Did they seize any alcohol? It makes many ppl nuts too yet it legal!!!!