Police seize meth after shot fired in Salina apartment

Salina Police seized over a pound of methamphetamine from a north Salina apartment after receiving a report of shots fired.

Capt. Paul Forrester said that a 35-year-old Wichita woman called police during a violent dispute with a male acquaintance she was staying with. Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Johnstown after the male allegedly pointed a gun at her and fired a round, missing her on purpose.

The suspect fled before police arrived.

Capt. Forrester said that officers executed a search warrant, finding over a pound of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the apartment. A single 9mm shell casing was also found.

Authorities are still looking for the known suspect, described as a 36-year-old white male, approximately 5’6 and 200 pounds.