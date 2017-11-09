The Salina Post

School secretary jailed for alleged criminal threat after Kan. school district cancels classes

by

Claudia Rodriguez-Oviedo-photo Pratt County

PRATT COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities and school district officials continue to investigate the alleged online threat against the schools in Pratt.

On Wednesday, the Pratt Police Department informed USD 382 officials that the investigation led to an arrest in connection with the email threat that prompted the district to cancel Monday night activities and classes on Tuesday, according Superintendent Suzan Patton.

The school district released no additional details Wednesday afternoon.

Police are expected to release additional details on the arrest of 32-year-old Claudia Rodriguez-Oviedo. She was listed as a secretary for Southwest Elementary School in Pratt. They removed her name from the school web site late Wednesday.

She is being held in the Pratt County Jail on a $10, 000 Bond for Aggravated Criminal Threat; Cause Terror, Evacuation or Disruption and Computer Unlawful Acts; Access without Authorization with Damage.

Comments

  1. A few questions.
    Is she a citizen of the USA?
    Does she have a legal drivers license?
    Her current employee?
    Last time she visited a Muslim country with ISIS activity?
    Was she or child of hers attending any school?
    or just a bad day?

    Reply

    • One thing for sure, she’s really stupid when it comes to cyber crime, probably took them 15 minutes to track that email.

      Reply

