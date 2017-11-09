UPDATE: Police make arrest in Garden City active shooter investigation

FINNEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating the circumstances involving reports of an active shooter.

Just after 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, the police received two reports at approximately the same time reporting a possible active shooter at St. Catherine Hospital, 401 E Spruce Street in Garden City, according to a media release.

Officers of the Garden City Police Department, Finney County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol, Holcomb Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation responded.

Officers arrived on scene and conducted a protective sweep of the facility. No shooter or victims were located.

The investigation revealed that Centura Health/Catholic Health Initiatives had received email threats referencing a civil litigation case they were involved in. As a precaution and after consultation with law enforcement St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City and the hospital in Grant County decided to initiate their security protocol and placed the hospitals on limited access based on the email threats. Neither location nor associates were named in the threat. When they did this, two people in the hospital at St. Catherine were unaware of why the hospital initiated their security protocols and contacted friends and family reporting that something was going on in the hospital. The friends and family took the information provided to them and called the Garden City Police reporting a possible active shooter.

Further investigation led police to identify a suspect, Scott Bain, 51, Ulysses who allegedly was sending the earlier emails. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate and arrest Bain. He was arrested and lodged in the Grant County Jail for Aggravated Criminal Threat for the earlier emails. The Garden City Police Department is assisting the Grant County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

A report was taken for Aggravated Criminal Threat for the reported active shooter at St. Catherine Hospital. This report was unfounded. For further information about the initial criminal threat by email, contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

——–

FINNEY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities investigated a report of an active shooter in Garden City Wednesday evening.

Just after 8 p.m., police received a call of an active shooter at St. Catherine Hospital in the 400 Block of Spruce Street.

The Police responded and the hospital was placed on lockdown as a security precaution. There have been no injuries reported and there is no evidence there was an active shooter.

Just before 9:30 p.m., police cleared the hospital. Officials with St. Catharine and Garden City police are continuing to investigate and released no additional information late Wednesday.

———-

FINNEY COUNTY – Authorities are investigating report of an active shooter in Garden City.

St. Catherine Hospital in the 400 Block of Spruce Street received an unconfirmed active shooter call, according to a social media report.

Police are on scene. No active shooter has been identified. The hospital is on lockdown as a security precaution. There have been no injuries report.