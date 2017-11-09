New Cambria man robbed at gunpoint

A 21-year-old New Cambria man was robbed at gunpoint while walking down South Ninth Street last night, according to police.

Capt. Paul Forrester said that the victim told police that he was walking in the 200 block of South Ninth at approximately 9 p.m., when he was approached by a black male wearing all black with a black mask, demanding that he empty his pockets.

The victim gave the suspect his Samsung Galaxy S5 and wallet, containing identification and an undisclosed amount of cash. The victim then walked to a friends house to report the crime.

The case is still under investigation.