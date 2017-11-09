New Cambria man robbed at gunpoint

A 21-year-old New Cambria man was robbed at gunpoint while walking down South Ninth Street last night, according to police.
Capt. Paul Forrester said that the victim told police that he was walking in the 200 block of South Ninth at approximately 9 p.m., when he was approached by a black male wearing all black with a black mask, demanding that he empty his pockets.
The victim gave the suspect his Samsung Galaxy S5 and wallet, containing identification and an undisclosed amount of cash. The victim then walked to a friends house to report the crime.
The case is still under investigation.
Comments
Stan Smith says
YUP, walked all the way to his friends, because nobody on south ninth has a phone.?Mmmmmmmm.
James says
What makes you think his friends house was “all the way”? Maybe his friends house was a block away from where he was robbed? Sounds like you are trying to say something else but you don’t have the balls to actually say what you want…. Mmmmmmmm….