Nature as Measure: The Work of the Land Institute

Fred Iutzi is the new president of The Land Insitute. Join him on Thursday, November 16, for a discussion of nature, farming, science, The Land Institute and how those things can coexist and benefit each other. What does it mean to say that nature is the measure? The measure of what? Why? And what will we do with the results? Don’t miss this chance to meet the new president of The Land Institute and learn about its important work. Known world-wide, The Land Institute is a respected leader in the research and study of practical and sustainable agriculture.

Iutzi has focused his career on the sustainability of agriculture and rural communities. His ties to The Land Institute are deep. He was part of the Institute’s Graduate Fellows Program in 2002, and subsequently attended seven Fellows workshops. Iutzi earned a bachelor’s degree in geography and plant sciences at the University of Missouri in Columbia, and a master’s degree in sustainable agriculture and agronomy at Iowa State University. He has served in leadership roles in numerous environmental and agriculture organizations, including vice chair of the board of the Agricultural Watershed Institute and founding chair of the Illinois Biomass Working Group.

This free presentation is the next Smoky Hills Audubon program, at 7:30p, on Thursday, November 16, in Room 229, Peters Science Hall on the Kansas Wesleyan University campus. Social time starts at 7:00p.