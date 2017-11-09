Crimestoppers: Log splitter, generator stolen

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after several items were reported stolen from a Saline County home and asking the public for help in this week’s Crimestoppers.

Deputies were sent to the 7500 block of East Crawford early this week after receiving a report of a residential burglary

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said that sometime between Oct. 23 and Nov. 6, a Speeco Log Splitter, Predator 4,000 watt generator and four totes filled with household items were stolen from the home.

The total loss was estimated at $1,420.