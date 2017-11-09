Citizens invited to provide additional feedback on parks, facilities and programs

Citizens are invited to attend an open house on Wednesday, November 15 from 5-7 p.m. at the Salina Fieldhouse, 140 N. 5th Street, to further discuss their preferences for parks, facilities and programs that should be considered as the 2017 Park System Master Plan is being developed.

In a recent statistically valid survey, citizens ranked the following facilities and programs as priorities:

Facilities

1. Walking and biking trails

2. Indoor running/walking track

3. Park shelters and picnic areas

4. Passive natural areas

5. Indoor aquatics facility

6. Nature center

7. Indoor fitness

8. Playgrounds

9. Outdoor swimming pools/water parks

Programs

1. Special events

2. Adult fitness and wellness programs

3. Nature programs/environmental education

4. Outdoor adventure programs

5. Water fitness programs

The Park System Master Plan consultant and Parks and Recreation Department staff will be available to answer questions at the open house.