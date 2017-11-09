Citizens invited to provide additional feedback on parks, facilities and programs

Citizens are invited to attend an open house on Wednesday, November 15 from 5-7 p.m. at the Salina Fieldhouse, 140 N. 5th Street, to further discuss their preferences for parks, facilities and programs that should be considered as the 2017 Park System Master Plan is being developed.
In a recent statistically valid survey, citizens ranked the following facilities and programs as priorities:
Facilities
1. Walking and biking trails
2. Indoor running/walking track
3. Park shelters and picnic areas
4. Passive natural areas
5. Indoor aquatics facility
6. Nature center
7. Indoor fitness
8. Playgrounds
9. Outdoor swimming pools/water parks
Programs
1. Special events
2. Adult fitness and wellness programs
3. Nature programs/environmental education
4. Outdoor adventure programs
5. Water fitness programs
The Park System Master Plan consultant and Parks and Recreation Department staff will be available to answer questions at the open house.
Comments
Doug Clemons says
Now why is all of this mis-information being printed. First of all 98 percent of Salina taxpayer have no interest in bike paths which commissioners made all over Salina for what cost? We know how much the meeting building has costed which is the field house. Well maybe the money going to the river should go towards this list printed here instead of the river from this point forward.
ThereYaGo says
What about the old salina swimming pool? What is the future for this spot?