The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Cancer patient fulfills dream of becoming a Kansas police officer

by 1 Comment

Caleb E. Moraine -photo courtesy Police Chief Gordon Ramsay

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man with terminal bone cancer has fulfilled his dream of becoming a police officer.

Caleb Moraine was sworn in Wednesday as a Wichita police officer shortly after turning 20. A crowd dabbed away tears as Moraine rose out of his wheelchair and raised his right hand. His voice was barely above a whisper as he repeated the oath new officers take as best he could.

Chief Gordon Ramsay described Moraine as “a brave young man.”

Moraine had wanted to be a police officer since he was 10 years old. Since being diagnosed with cancer when he was 16, he’s had serious surgeries.

His mother, Renee, said that it has “been a long road, a long battle for Caleb.”

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *