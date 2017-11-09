Cancer patient fulfills dream of becoming a Kansas police officer

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man with terminal bone cancer has fulfilled his dream of becoming a police officer.

Caleb Moraine was sworn in Wednesday as a Wichita police officer shortly after turning 20. A crowd dabbed away tears as Moraine rose out of his wheelchair and raised his right hand. His voice was barely above a whisper as he repeated the oath new officers take as best he could.

Chief Gordon Ramsay described Moraine as “a brave young man.”

Moraine had wanted to be a police officer since he was 10 years old. Since being diagnosed with cancer when he was 16, he’s had serious surgeries.

His mother, Renee, said that it has “been a long road, a long battle for Caleb.”