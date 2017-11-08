Tips lead to arrest of Salina man for Kwik Shop robbery

Salina Police arrested 24-year-old Manuel Medina-Castro, of Salina, yesterday after receiving several tips that he was involved in the armed robbery at Kwik Shop, located at 1600 South Ninth.

Capt. Paul Forrester said that they received their first tip shortly after distributing a surveillance photo of the suspect. Medina-Castro was arrested shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday, at a residence on the 2500 block of Ambassador.

Police did not find the firearm used in the robbery, but Capt. Forrester said that they found other evidence related to the crime.

Medina-Castro was booked into the Saline County Jail for aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, two counts of criminal use of a weapon and theft.

—Original story—

Salina Police are looking for a suspect and a witness to an armed robbery that occurred at Kwik Shop, 1600 South Ninth, early this morning.

Capt. Paul Forrester said that a 21-year-old employee was taking out the trash just after 2 a.m. on Nov. 7, when a white sport utility vehicle circled the parking lot and parked on the far north side.

After a black male purchased several items, police say the Hispanic male suspect approached the counter with soda and chips. He informed the cashier that he didn’t have money to pay for the items. Capt. Forrester said he then produced a small, silver, semi-automatic handgun, pointed it at the employee and demanded money.

The suspect then walked out of the store with an undisclosed amount of cash, leaving in the SUV. Capt. Forrester said that the SUV is believed to be a Suburban, Tahoe or Yukon.

According to a media release, the suspect is described as a Hispanic male between 25 and 35-years-old, 5’7” and between 200 to 250 pounds.

Police are also looking for the black male, who witnessed the incident but left before police arrived.

If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.