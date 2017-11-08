Saline Co. woman scammed out of $1,200

A 22-year-old Saline County woman was scammed out of $1,200 and the Saline County Sheriff’s Office is warning against the classic scam.

Undersheriff Brent Melander said that the victim was selling a couch online when she was contacted by a potential buyer who said he name was Bob. The victim told police that Bob sent her a cashier’s check for $2,550 and informed her that $1,200 of it was to be given to a moving company that would deliver the couch out-of-state.

The victim deposited the check and sent the money to the moving company provided by Bob. She contacted the Saline County Sheriff’s Office several days later after not hearing from the moving company or Bob.

Undersheriff Melander said that this is a classic scam and the cashier’s check will likely be proven to be fake, leaving the woman out $1,200.