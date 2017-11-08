Public report not created in Kansas man’s shooting by police

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Topeka and Lawrence police have yet to create a standard public document on the shooting death of a Topeka man by police officers five weeks ago.

Two police officers shot Dominique White in Topeka on Sept. 28. The Lawrence police department is investigating the shooting.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports both departments have denied requests for incident and offense reports on the shooting. But the first page of the Kansas Standard Offense Report is considered a public record. When asked for that page, both departments said it didn’t exist.

Ron Keefover, president of the Kansas Sunshine Coalition for Open Government, said he had never heard of a police department not creating such a report.

Topeka police haven’t identified the officers who were involved in the shooting.