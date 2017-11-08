The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Public report not created in Kansas man’s shooting by police

by 1 Comment

White-photo KDOC

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Topeka and Lawrence police have yet to create a standard public document on the shooting death of a Topeka man by police officers five weeks ago.

Two police officers shot Dominique White in Topeka on Sept. 28. The Lawrence police department is investigating the shooting.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports both departments have denied requests for incident and offense reports on the shooting. But the first page of the Kansas Standard Offense Report is considered a public record. When asked for that page, both departments said it didn’t exist.

Ron Keefover, president of the Kansas Sunshine Coalition for Open Government, said he had never heard of a police department not creating such a report.

Police on the scene of the shooting-photo courtesy WIBW TV

Topeka police haven’t identified the officers who were involved in the shooting.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Comments

  1. And people wonder why there is no trust of the police by the public. BTW….where is the cell phone of the pedestrian killed at the 81/I135 intersection?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *