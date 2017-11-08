Public invited to retirement party for library director Joe McKenzie

Joe McKenzie, director of the Salina Public Library, is set to retire at the end of December, ending a 40-year career of public service. The library is inviting the public to attend his retirement party scheduled for 2-4 p.m. this Sunday in the library’s Prescott Meeting Room, 301 Elm St.

Light refreshments will be served at the event.

“McKenzie started at the Salina Public Library as the head of the Children’s Department in 1977 after finishing his Masters of Library Science at the University of Denver. He became director of the Salina Public Library in 1989. During his decades at the library, he has overseen many modernization projects and changes to the public library’s building and services.”