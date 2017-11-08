Police make arrest in email threat against Kansas school district

PRATT COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities and school district officials continue to investigate the alleged online threat against the schools in Pratt.

On Wednesday, the Pratt Police Department informed USD 382 officials that the investigation led to an arrest in connection with the email threat that prompted the district to cancel Monday night activities and classes on Tuesday, according Superintendent Suzan Patton.

The school district released no additional details Wednesday afternoon.

Police are expected to release additional details on the arrest of 32-year-old Claudia Rodriguez-Oviedo. She is being held in the Pratt County Jail on a $10, 000 Bond for Aggravated Criminal Threat; Cause Terror, Evacuation or Disruption and Computer Unlawful Acts; Access without Authorization with Damage.