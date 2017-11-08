Police: Kansas road rage driver fired gun, fled on foot

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating at aggravated assault.

Just after 5p.m. Tuesday, police responded to 27th and Illinois Street in Topeka, according to Lt. Kelvin Johnson. A caller informed police another driver had nearly rammed his vehicle. The other driver also displayed and fired a handgun at the caller.

A short time later, police saw and followed a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle. Officers saw the driver punch a female passenger and attempted to a traffic stop. The suspect driver refused to stop which started a brief pursuit. The driver did eventually stop in the 1900 Block of Colorado Street and fled northbound on foot.

Police took the passenger into custody and recovered the handgun. Police did not locate the driver described as an adult, white male wearing a grey hoodie. Anyone with information is asked to contact Topeka Police.