Police investigate report of active shooter in Garden City

FINNEY COUNTY – Authorities are investigating report of an active shooter in Garden City.

St. Catherine Hospital in the 400 Block of Spruce Street received an unconfirmed active shooter call, according to a social media report.

Police are on scene. No active shooter has been identified. The hospital is on lockdown as a security precaution. There have been no injuries report.

  1. In case you all haven’t figured it out, this is happening all over. They’re trying to make you afraid so they can pass gun control, which in reality isn’t about safety precautions but removal of your 2nd amendment rights

