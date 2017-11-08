K-State will cancel classes for community-wide unity walk

MANHATTAN — In order to foster a more inclusive environment, Kansas State University announced they are encouraging students, faculty and staff to join together for the K-State Unity Walk to Anderson Hall lawn from 1-1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, according to the University web site.

The walk is a symbolic introduction to KSUnite, a communitywide program for diversity, inclusion and equity from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on the Anderson Hall lawn.

The Kansas State University administration has approved a rare closure of all classes and offices from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 14. All members of the community are encouraged to attend.

“This is a great opportunity for the university and the community to come together as we move forward to create a more inclusive and equitable campus,” said Jack Ayres, student body president. “All students should plan to join their campus family and be a part of this historic event.”

Faculty Senate President Brian Lindshield and University Support Staff Senate President Carrie Fink encourage all faculty, unclassified staff and university support staff to walk and be present at the KSUnite program.

There will be coordinated starting points across campus so people can walk together in unity. K-Staters are encouraged to wear purple and are asked to start walking together at 1 p.m. or when the Anderson Hall bells chime.

Ayres and Darrell Reese, president of the Black Student Union, are hosting the program. The Rev. Troy Bowers will give the invocation and President Richard Myers will provide a message of unity and outline steps that all K-Staters can take as the community moves forward.

Following KSUnite, K-Staters may share their written and spoken messages at facilitated conversations about education, reflection and action in the K-State Student Union.