Suspect, witness to armed robbery sought

Salina Police are looking for a suspect and a witness to an armed robbery that occurred at Kwik Shop, 1600 South Ninth, early this morning.

Capt. Paul Forrester said that a 21-year-old employee was taking out the trash just after 2 a.m. on Nov. 7, when a white sport utility vehicle circled the parking lot and parked on the far north side.

After a black male purchased several items, police say the Hispanic male suspect approached the counter with soda and chips. He informed the cashier that he didn’t have money to pay for the items. Capt. Forrester said he then produced a small, silver, semi-automatic handgun, pointed it at the employee and demanded money.

The suspect then walked out of the store with an undisclosed amount of cash, leaving in the SUV. Capt. Forrester said that the SUV is believed to be a Suburban, Tahoe or Yukon.

According to a media release, the suspect is described as a Hispanic male between 25 and 35-years-old, 5’7” and between 200 to 250 pounds.

Police are also looking for the black male, who witnessed the incident but left before police arrived.

If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.