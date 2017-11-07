Sheriff: K-9 Leroy retired with medical issue

Leroy, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office K-9, was forced into retirement after being diagnosed with a spinal column issue. Sheriff Roger Soldan said that Leroy will spend his retirement with deputy Craig Norris, who has been his handler since 2012.

According to Sheriff Soldan, Leroy was demonstrating unsteadiness on his feet in late October. After numerous tests, a veterinarian informed the office that Leroy had developed Lumbosacral Stenosis, a diagnosis that requires immediate retirement.

Leroy started with the Sheriff’s Office in April of 2010. He worked with now Captain Jim Hughes until August of 2012, when he was paired with deputy Norris.

During his tenure with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Leroy was deployed over 400 times and is credited with “taking a large quantity of illegal narcotics from the streets.” According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, he was also used at 124 for public demonstrations and is credited with the tracking and apprehension of four individuals.

“Leroy had a strong drive to work, earning several awards in competitions at various K-9 certifications.”

Sheriff Soldan said that a replacement K-9 is expected to cost around $10,000. “As this is not something that is in the Sheriff’s Office budget, we are asking the public for donations so that we can replace Leroy and keep our K-9 program going.”

Deputy Norris will retain his role as the K-9 handler when a replacement is brought found.

Donations can be directed to the Saline County Sheriff K-9 Fund.