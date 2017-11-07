The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Search continues for suspect after shooting near K-State campus

by 1 Comment

Via Christi Hospital was temporarily placed on lockdown during the search for the shooter-google image

RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and continue to search for a suspect Tuesday.

Just after 4:30p.m. Monday, police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of College Avenue in

Manhattan. Emergency medical crews transported one man for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

As police searched for the suspect, Via Christi officials placed the nearby hospital on lockdown. Staff and visitors were only allowed in and out of the visitor entrance.

The lockdown was lifted at 6:30p.m., according to the hospital.

Police released no additional details late Monday.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *