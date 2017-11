Saline County election results

Registered Voters – 35,630

Ballots Cast, total – 6,495

Voter Turnout -18.23 percent

City Commission, Salina (Three Positions)

—

Melissa Rose Hodges – (2,966) total votes, (19.85) percent

Michael Hoppock – (3,203) total votes, (21.44) percent

Joe Hay Jr. – (2,818) total votes, (18.85) percent

Aaron Householter – (1,907) total votes, (12.76) percent

Frank Hampton – (2,101) total votes, (14.06) percent

Owen Freiburger – (1,191) total votes, (7.97) percent

Tracy Wiegert – (679) total votes, (4.54) percent

WRITE IN – (77) total votes, (.52) percent

Mayor of Gypsum

—

Sandy Kruse – (65) total votes, (72.22) percent

John Fritz Sr. – (23) total votes, (25.56) percent

WRITE IN – (2) total votes, (2.22) percent

Council Member, New Cambria (Three Positions)

—

Melissa Fowler – (25) total votes, (28.74) percent

Brenda Henderson – (17) total votes, (19.54) percent

L.E. Henderson – (25) total votes, (28.74) percent

Janet Davis – (11) total votes, (12.64) percent

WRITE IN – (9) total votes, (10.34) percent

Board member USD 305 (Three Positions)

Emma Doherty – (2,989) total votes, (22.52) percent

Gabe Grant – (2,977) total votes, (22.43) percent

Jim Fletcher – (2,353) total votes, (17.73) percent

Mark Bandre – (1,807) total votes, (13.61) percent

Karyn Underwood – (1,530) total votes, (11.53) percent

Ed Geihsler – (1,518) total votes, (11.4) percent

WRITE IN – (99) total votes, (.75) percent

Unexpired Two Year Term USD 305 (One Position)

—

Ramona Newsom – (1,953) total votes, (36.53) percent

Gary Denning – (3,379) total votes, (63.21) percent

WRITE IN – (14) total votes, (.26) percent

