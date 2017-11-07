Salina woman injured in accident on South Ohio

A two-vehicle accident that occurred on the 2300 block of South Ohio sent a 52-year-old Salina woman to the hospital yesterday.

Capt. Paul Forrester said that Jennifer Smith was northbound on Ohio, waiting behind a vehicle turning west onto Roach, when her 2006 Honda Pilot was rear-ended by a 2002 Dodge Caravan, driven by 17-year-old Dane Vanetta, of Salina.

Smith was transported to Salina Regional complaining of head and neck pain. Vanetta was cited for inattentive driving.

Both drivers were properly restrained, according to the accident report.