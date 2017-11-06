Teen crashes car into porch, parked truck

First responders were dispatched to the intersection Cedar Creek Drive and Ringneck Crossing Saturday night after a teen drove a car into a porch and a parked vehicle.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that 16-year-old Melissa Harrington, of Salina, was driving southbound on Ringneck in silver 2002 Ford Mustang with three teen passengers at around 9:10 p.m. on Nov. 4.

Passengers in the vehicle told police that Harrington lost control of the vehicle attempting to turn east on Cedar Creek. They estimated her speed at around 50 miles-per-hour.

The car struck a porch and a 2016 Ford F-150 legally parked near the intersection.

None of the passengers were injured but Harrington was looked at by emergency medical services for a wrist injury.

Capt. Forrester said that the accident also damaged a Westar electric box connected to the porch, valued at $2,500.

Harrington was cited for reckless driving.

All of the occupants were buckled up.