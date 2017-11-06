Teen crashes car into porch, parked truck

First responders were dispatched to the intersection Cedar Creek Drive and Ringneck Crossing Saturday night after a teen drove a car into a porch and a parked vehicle.
Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that 16-year-old Melissa Harrington, of Salina, was driving southbound on Ringneck in silver 2002 Ford Mustang with three teen passengers at around 9:10 p.m. on Nov. 4.
Passengers in the vehicle told police that Harrington lost control of the vehicle attempting to turn east on Cedar Creek. They estimated her speed at around 50 miles-per-hour.
The car struck a porch and a 2016 Ford F-150 legally parked near the intersection.
None of the passengers were injured but Harrington was looked at by emergency medical services for a wrist injury.
Capt. Forrester said that the accident also damaged a Westar electric box connected to the porch, valued at $2,500.
Harrington was cited for reckless driving.
All of the occupants were buckled up.
Comments
SMDHSALINA says
This little girl needs to be held accountable for the damage she has done to the other vehicle. She admitted to others she was drifting..