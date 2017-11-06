Suspect sought for crashing car into porch, fleeing

Police are looking for a known suspect who drove into a parked vehicle and a house Sunday morning and then fled.

Capt. Paul Forrester said that a 32-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the car, told police that the male suspect hit her and was yelling at her when he lost control of the 2011 Kia Sorento.

The car jumped the curb, struck a large tree, some bushes, a parked 2011 Cadillac SRX, uprooted a small tree and then hit a porch on the 700 block of South Fifth.

The suspect fled before police arrived, leaving identification in the vehicle.

The woman stayed until police arrived. She was not injured.

Capt. Forrester said that the case is still under investigation.