‘Man bun’ crucial to arrest of Salina man

Salina Police arrested 18-year-old Nathan Dimick, of Salina, Saturday afternoon in connection with a vehicle that was stolen from a South Salina Dealership.

Authorities say that Dimick test drove a 2011 Ford Mustang at Long McArthur, 3450 South, shortly after 1 p.m. on Nov. 3. When an employee went to get Dimick a business card after the test drive, Dimick allegedly stole the keys off of a desk and took the car.

An officer was dispatched to the dealership, collecting suspect information.

Capt. Paul Forrester said that the vehicle was found abandoned near the intersection of Hart and Drake at approximately 6:40 p.m. that night. According to the report, the vehicle may have had a broken axle.

An eyewitness reported seeing a male suspect with a “man bun” ditch the car. Capt. Forrester said that description matched that of the suspect from the dealership.

The officer who took the theft report was driving down Crawford at around 12:15 p.m. the next day when he noticed a man walking near Ninth Street with the same hairstyle and clothing as the dealership suspect.

Capt. Forrester said that Dimick also gave his name during the test drive, helping police confirm his identity. He was arrested and booked into the Saline County Jail for felony theft.

The Mustang was valued at $20,000.