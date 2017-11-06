Financial cards stolen from vehicle drained at local stores

A suspect who stole a purse out of a vehicle at the Salina YMCA spent over $4,000 using the victim’s financial cards, according to Salina Police.

Capt. Paul Forrester said that the 52-year-old female victim was inside the YMCA Saturday- at around 2 p.m. someone informed her that her 2017 BMW X5 looked like it had been broken into.

Authorities say the driver’s side window was smashed. The victim told police that her Ralph Lauren purse was missing from the vehicle. The bag contained two pairs of prescription glasses, medication, Ray-Ban sunglasses financial cards and identification.

The total loss was estimated around $2,000.

Capt. Forrester said that the victim went to turn off her financial cards shortly after reporting the incident, but the suspect had already gone on a spending spree.

Police say the suspect used two of the cards to purchase over $2,600 in prepaid cards from the Salina WalMart, 2900 South Ninth. They then drove to the Lindsborg Dollar General, purchasing $1,500 more in prepaid cards.

Capt. Forrester said that they are currently reviewing video collected during the investigation and police are looking for a black male, wearing a black hat and a gray shirt. He was also seen driving a black four-door car.

A photo of the suspect may be made available to the public soon.