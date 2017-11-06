Death certificate: Slain Kansas man was shot in back by police

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The death certificate for a black man killed by Topeka police in September says he died from gunshot wounds to his back.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports obtained a copy of Dominique White’s death certificate Saturday. The document isn’t a public record.

Topeka police said initially that White was shot after a struggle and that at least one shot struck his chest.

The department declined to discuss the death certificate Monday and referred questions to Lawrence police, who are investigating the shooting. Lawrence police described the investigation as “ongoing.”

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says his office will review the investigative report once it’s completed.

A group demanding to know what happened has been camping since Thursday in front of the law enforcement headquarters in Topeka.