Death certificate: Slain Kansas man was shot in back by police

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The death certificate for a black man killed by Topeka police in September says he died from gunshot wounds to his back.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reports obtained a copy of Dominique White’s death certificate Saturday. The document isn’t a public record.
Topeka police said initially that White was shot after a struggle and that at least one shot struck his chest.
The department declined to discuss the death certificate Monday and referred questions to Lawrence police, who are investigating the shooting. Lawrence police described the investigation as “ongoing.”
Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says his office will review the investigative report once it’s completed.
A group demanding to know what happened has been camping since Thursday in front of the law enforcement headquarters in Topeka.
Comments
BigJim says
Gunshots heard in the area and this man was reported to have a gun. Police see him, stop and talk to him and then he “struggles” to get away from police. He reaches in his pocket that contains the gun while running away from the police and gets shot. Should the police have waited for him to turn and start firing before shooting him? Pretty simple people, if you have a gun in your pocket, do NOT struggle with police and then run from them. Put your hands up and say, “Yo Mr. Popo, I have a gun in my right pocket and I am going to keep my hands up for your safety and mine.” Pretty easy and all live!
BigJim says
Actually I got that wrong, police said he had the gun and a struggle happened when they were trying to secure it. So sounds like the gun was visible and then he put it in his pocket and ran…..