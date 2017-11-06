3 jailed on drug charges, 2 Kan. children placed into protective custody

DICKINSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects on drug charges.

On November 3, deputies from the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at a home in the 100 Block of North Grant Street in Enterprise, according to a media release.

The search revealed illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia in the home.

Police arrested 58-year-old Brian Dean Albertson, 56-year-old Marilyn Ann Albertson and 34-year-old Christopher Daniel Albertson, all from Enterprise.

Brian and Marilyn were booked for alleged distribution of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp, and child endangerment.

Christopher was booked for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp, and child endangerment. He has previous convictions for Aggravated Indecent Liberties, fondling of someone under the age of 16 and Criminal Restraint.

Deputies also seized over 13 ounces of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Two children at the home were placed into protective custody.