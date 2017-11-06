20-year-old Kansas man wounded in shooting with infant in car

SEDGWICK — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and asking the public for help to identify suspects.

Just after 8p.m. Sunday police officers responded to a shooting call after an injured man had been transported to a Wichita hospital for treatment, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Officers made contact with a 20-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to his chest. Inside of the vehicle were three other adults and an infant. Investigators learned the adults had gone to the apartment in the 4900 East Lincoln to possible participate in a drug transaction, according to Davidson. Two unknown suspects began shooting. They hit the 20-year-old once and the shot the vehicle multiple times.

Officers did locate multiple shell casings, multiple vehicles with damage and one building with damage from the gunfire. One suspect is described as a black male in his 20s, 6-foot-2, approximately 160 pounds wearing a black hoodie. The second suspect was also an unknown black male.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Wichita police.