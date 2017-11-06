2 Kansas men hospitalized after small plane crash

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY — Two people were injured in a small plane crash just before noon Sunday in Pottawatomie County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Fixed Wing T-Bird 2 piloted by William J. Linn, 71, St Marys, departed the runway to the north near 5330 Sumner Court. They were traveling to Lyndon near Pomona Lake.

The aircraft had engine problems and propeller broke. After the propeller broke, the aircraft lost power and crashed before reaching the airfield.

Linn was transported to Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center. A passenger Alan L. Drennon, 64, Topeka, was transported to Stormont Vail. The FAA is in charge of the investigation.