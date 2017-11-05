The Salina Post

Kansas man jailed after driving from traffic stop in police vehicle

Johnson -photo Geary Co.

RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities have arrested a suspect for allegedly stealing a police vehicle.

Just after 6:30p.m. Friday officers were conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of 5th and Yuma in Manhattan, according to Riley County Police spokesperson Hali Rowland.

During the stop involving several suspect one of them drove off in a police vehicle.

Officers recovered the vehicle a short time later, according to Rowland.

Just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday, police arrested Anthony Johnson, 32, Junction City, in connection with the incident. He is being held on multiple charges and a $32,000 Bond.  He has previous convictions for Aggravated Battery and Burglary, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

