Homebuilder pleads guilty in interstate theft ring involving Kansas

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – An Oklahoma custom home builder and a co-defendant have pleaded guilty to charges related to an interstate theft ring.

Court documents show that 44-year-old Richardson Homes owner Dennis Lee entered the plea Friday on charges of possessing stolen property and being a felon in possession of firearms. As part of a plea agreement, additional charges of possessing stolen property were dismissed.

Prosecutors say vehicles and other items were stolen in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska. Some of the goods were found at Lee’s Oklahoma City business.

Court documents also show that 53-year-old Kenneth Dale Smith pleaded guilty to a charge related to his attempt to hide how he came to own the stolen property.

Four other co-defendants previously pleaded guilty to charges in the case.