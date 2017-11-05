City worker rescues dog from burning Kansas home

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (AP) — A Haysville city worker rescued a dog locked in its kennel from inside a burning home.

Kyle Berger happened to notice smoke coming from the roof of a house Friday afternoon and stopped to investigate.

Berger has 14 years of experience as a volunteer firefighter in Clearwater. Initially, Berger was searching to determine if anyone was inside.

When Berger got to the backyard, he saw flames coming out of the windows. Then he noticed a back door was unlocked.

He opened the door, saw a dog in a kennel and grabbed it.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and the dog is doing OK. But Sedgwick County Fire Battalion Chief Ray Hensley says not all the pets were rescued.