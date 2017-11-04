Police: Investigation of battery by Manhattan High football team far from over

RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities continue to investigate the October 25 battery of students involved with the high school football team in Manhattan.

Police reported multiple teenage suspects kicked and hit two victims including a 15-year-old and 16-year-old boy.

On Friday, the Riley County Police Department reported they want to ensure the public that every reasonable effort is being made to conclude the investigation in a timely but thorough manner. The duration of the investigation, however, is being driven by the number of people to be interviewed. There are approximately 70 students listed on the MHS varsity/junior varsity football roster, and we want to make sure everyone is given a chance to provide investigators with information relevant to the case.

USD 383 is fully cooperating with the police investigation. The initial investigation by the school did not provide a clear picture of the events, thus more expertise was necessary and appropriate. This investigation involves multiple people and will take time to complete properly.

In a media release, the school district said, “the safety and security of all our students remains a priority for USD 383 as is providing appropriate discipline based on facts. We trust that the investigative process of the Riley County Police Department will provide us the facts needed to make proper decisions.”