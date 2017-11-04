Police arrest 2 armed robbery suspects in Hays

HAYS — Law enforcement authorities have arrested two armed robbery suspects.

According to a media release, at 11:53pm, officers from the Hays Police Department responded to the report of an aggravated robbery at the Tiger Mart Convenience Store, 335 W 8th St. in Hays, Kansas.

It was reported that a white male had entered the business, pulled a handgun and demanded the clerk give him the cash. The suspect was wearing a blue jacket with a hood, jeans, black shoes, and was in possession of a black semi-automatic handgun. After receiving the cash from the clerk, the suspect then left the building. No one was injured during the robbery.

A review of the security video revealed that the suspect had entered the passenger side of a white, Nissan 4-door passenger car and that the vehicle was then driven away from the area by another person.

Ellis County Sheriff’s Deputy Lance Fisher had observed a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle while he was responding to the initial report of the robbery. The area where the vehicle was last seen was searched, and Police Corporal Colin Roe located the vehicle parked in an alley behind an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Colonial Drive, Hays, Ks.

While members of the Hays Police Department Special Situation Response Team (SSRT) were responding to the scene, Lt. Tim Greenwood and Corporal Roe came in contact with the two suspects and arrested them without incident. A search warrant was later served by the SSRT, and the gun and stolen cash were recovered.

Jordon Stevens, 27, and Kelsie Replogle, 20, have been arrested for Aggravated Robbery and are currently in the Ellis County Detention Center. Both are innocent until proven guilty in the court of law.

If anyone with additional information about this robbery is asked to contact Investigator JB Burkholder at the Hays Police Department